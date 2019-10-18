Home

Wanda Farmer Obituary
Lubbock- Graveside services for Wanda L. Farmer, 88, of Lubbock will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park with Rev. Sammy Espinoza officiating. Wanda passed from this life Wednesday, October 16, 2109 in Lubbock. She was born November 12, 1930 in Bonham, Texas to the late Clyde and Lena Boughan. She graduated from Bonham High School. Wanda married the love of her life, Wesley G. Farmer, he preceded her in death in 2012. Together they owned and operated Kwik Stop convenience store in Lubbock for many years. Wanda loved her family and enjoyed playing golf and bridge. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jennie Cruzan and husband Phil and Ann Stafford and husband Jack; grandchildren Jennie and Mike Wilson, Marilyn Payne, Krista and Cody Singleton, Kari and Will Davis; great grandchildren Hailey Neville, Joshua Wilson, Emma Payne, Elia Davis, Hannah Davis, Saylor Singleton, Sarah Grace Davis and Silas Singleton. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
