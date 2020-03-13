|
|
Lubbock- 79, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Alexander Chapel C.O.G.I.C. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. She was a faithful member of Church of the Living God. Wanda was born September 16, 1940 to Sol Thompson and Katherine Jarmon in Lubbock, TX. Wanda leaves to cherish her memory; 2 daughters, Demonica Embrey and Letitica Smith; 3 sons, Alton Porter, Jr., Mark (Linda) Porter, and Carlin (Alleethea) Porter; 1 sister, Lena Jackson; special friend, Daniel Robinson; 14 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020