Lubbock- 61 passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. She was born on April 29, 1959, to James Haskin, Sr. and Katherine Terry in Littlefield, TX. She achieved one of her biggest goals which were taking care of others as a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA). She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Lawarence Ward; mother, Katherine Terry; four daughters, Monica Johnson, LaKesha Johnson, Dawn Johnson, and Inell Brantley; four sons, Tyrone Johnson, Johnathan Brantley, Corey Brantley, Lawarence Brantley; three sisters, Tammie Stillwell, Marilyn Haskin, and Robbie Haskin; two brothers, James Haskin, Jr. and Lee Haskin; 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.