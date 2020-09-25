1/1
Wanda Faye Johnson
1959 - 2020
Lubbock- 61 passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. She was born on April 29, 1959, to James Haskin, Sr. and Katherine Terry in Littlefield, TX. She achieved one of her biggest goals which were taking care of others as a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA). She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Lawarence Ward; mother, Katherine Terry; four daughters, Monica Johnson, LaKesha Johnson, Dawn Johnson, and Inell Brantley; four sons, Tyrone Johnson, Johnathan Brantley, Corey Brantley, Lawarence Brantley; three sisters, Tammie Stillwell, Marilyn Haskin, and Robbie Haskin; two brothers, James Haskin, Jr. and Lee Haskin; 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
