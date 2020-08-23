Carrollton- Wanda K. "Kay" Richardson of Carrollton, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born September 12, 1942 in Lubbock, Texas to L.D. and Irene Stanford. Kay graduated from Cooper High School in 1961 and then, with her husband, C.L., raised three girls, being involved in school, band, and athletic events for each daughter.



Those left to cherish Kay's memory are her children, Lori Wilkinson and husband David of College Station, Lesli Lamb and husband Pat of Carrollton, Linda Fisher and husband Jerry of Midlothian, and step-daughter, Velinda Carabajal of Fort Worth; her brother, Jack Stanford of Lubbock; 15 grandchildren: Luke, Brooke, Blake, Heather, Nathan, John Mark, Grant, Taylor, Cameron, Timothy, Chase, Tjay, Chantel, Ashley and Zeke; and, 9 great-grandchildren. These grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the world to their sweet "Kay-Kay." Truly, Kay loved her extended family and friends and considered time spent with each to be precious.



Kay was preceded in death by her husband, C.L. Richardson, her parents, and her sister, Barbara Brewer of Denver City.



A private graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, at Moore Memorial Gardens, in Arlington, Texas.



Condolences accepted At the Moore Bowen Funeral Home in Arlington, Tx website.



