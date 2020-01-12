|
Wolfforth- Wanda Louise Conway, 88, of Wolfforth, died January 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. A visitation will be Monday, January 13, starting at 10:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow starting at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Abbey Chapel, 5740 West 19th Street Lubbock, Texas 79407. Wanda was born July 11, 1931, in Jack County, Texas to Lester and Lois Brown. At the age of 16, Wanda married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Conway, in Lubbock on March 25, 1948. When Bob passed away in 2018, they had been married almost 70 years. Wanda was a homemaker. She delighted in serving her family with lots of good food and special parties for her grandkids. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, her brother Therman Brown, and her grandson Steven Stroud. Survivors include her children; son, Michael Conway; daughters, Diann Kemp and husband Mike, Patricia Browning and husband Richard, and Darla McLean and husband Steve. She leaves behind her precious and loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Richard Brown, her sisters, Lou Williams and Patsy Morgan, sisters-in-law Doris Brown, Betty Oswalt and Beth (William) Clements.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020