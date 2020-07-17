Lamesa- Wanda Ladean Goolsby was born to Robert and Eula Davis in Mangum, Oklahoma on May 30, 1923. The family moved to Lamesa, Texas when Wanda was 14. She attended school in Mangum and Lamesa. She married Laroy Goolsby June 10, 1940. Wanda spent the last nine years of her life living at Beehive Assisted Living. She passed away July 13, 2020 at the age of 97. Over the years she was a gracious caregiver to numerous family members. Wanda's family will miss her sweet nature, giving spirit, and lively sense of humor. Wanda is survived by her son, Bobby Goolsby and wife, Carolyn of Odessa; daughter, Nancy Kelley and husband, Jack of Lamesa; daughter-in-law Wanda J. Goolsby of Tyler; sister, Darla Scott of College Station, and sister, Linda Birdwell of Marietta, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Jannelle Long and David, Leigh Ann Fry and Randy, Cheryl Walker, Chris Goolsby and Mendi, Cody Goolsby and April, Shane Goolsby and Erika; great grandchildren, Heather Moxley, Zachary Long, Jarrod Fry, Seth Fry, Ashley Hampton, Megan Villalobos, Taylor Walker, Alyssa Noack , Brence Goolsby, Chase Goolsby, Payton Goolsby, Kolten Goolsby, Hayden Goolsby; several great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Davis, Kathy Goolsby and Ramona Goolsby. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Don Davis, Gary Davis , Glen Davis, Doug Davis, Benny Davis, Alice Joy McQueen; son, Jerry Goolsby, son-in-law, Ed Billingsley and grandson, Russ Billingsley. The family suggests in lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice
. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com
. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Dawson County Cemetery with Home Hospice Chaplin Skip Hedgpeth officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Branon Funeral Home. Viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.