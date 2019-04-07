Lubbock- Graveside services for Wanda Louise Adams, 83, of Lubbock, Texas will be on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. She went home to her Lord April 1, 2019. She was born November 23, 1935 in Lubbock, Texas to Steward Hoover and Lillian (English) Hoover. She Married Will Fred Adams March 17, 1956 in Clovis, New Mexico.



Wanda is survived by her husband, Fred, son Mark Adams (Corpus Christi, TX) daughter Marcia Coulombe (Lubbock, TX) five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eldon Giles.



Wanda was a lifelong resident of Lubbock, Texas. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1954 and began working for the Lubbock Housing Authority until the birth of her first child. Wanda was a florist, working for her dear friends at Redbud Floral. She ran a tax preparation business until her retirement in 2009. Wanda was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. She loved cooking for family and friends.



Our hearts are full knowing that she is in the company of our Lord and Savior.



The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Interim Hospice of Lubbock.



Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Lubbock or to the . Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019