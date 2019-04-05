|
|
Brownfierld, TX- Funeral services for Wanda Lucille Burt Jones will be held 10am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Living Water Four Square Church with Rev. John Paul "JP" Batista officiating. Burial will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.
There will be a family visitation from 6pm to 7pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Wanda passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Brownfield. She was born on May 8, 1934 at the Stanfield Ranch in Clay County, OK to Jim and Ruby Burt. She moved to Tokio in 1943. Wanda married Billy Jones on May 31, 1952 in Plains. Wanda was a lifelong member of Living Water Four Square Church. Wanda served in many capacities at the church, president of the women's group, assisted in many functions at the church. Also, Wanda was a loving wife of Billy Jones for 66 years, mother, and a true Christian child of God. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ruby Burt and brother Jimmy Burt.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Billy Jones; two sons, Rodney Leon Jones and wife, Janie of Lubbock, Donny Ray Jones and wife, Pat of Santo; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and five siblings, Delbert, Marcille, Jean, Joe, and Charlotte.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019