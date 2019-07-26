Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Wanda Lumsden Wilson


1925 - 2019
Lubbock, Texas - Wanda Lumsden Wilson passed away July 24, 2019. She was born in Crosbyton, Texas to J.O. and Lorene Tinsley. She married William G. Lumsden in 1942. And together they had three daughters: Sharon, Saundra and Sharmyn. In 1972 she married John Wilson, who preceded her in death in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lucille More and Lynette Davidson; and a brother, Jim Tinsley. Survivors include her three daughters and their husbands, Sharon and Charles Bishop of Schertz, Saundra and Bill Smith of Lubbock, and Sharmyn and Roger Lilly of Austin; four grandchildren; Dawn Bishop, Jason Bishop, Shannon Smith, and Brandon and Heather Smith; four great-grandchildren; Benjamin and Chloe Bishop, Barrett and Hayden Smith. She was a member of Westmont Christian Church. She was an accomplished duplicate bridge player and achieved the rank of Gold Life Master. The family suggest memorials be made to Accolade Hospice. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019
