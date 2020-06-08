Lubbock- Wanda Hope Brunson Lusk Jordan of Lubbock, formerly of Kerrville, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 97. She was the 12th of 13 children born to George and Lillie Brunson. Wanda was the last living sibling. At a young age the family moved from Rosedale, Oklahoma to Meadow, Texas in a covered wagon. In 1940, the family moved to Quitaque where they made their home. There she met and married J.R. Lusk in 1941. They farmed in Silverton and Quitaque before moving to Eastland. In 1955, J. R. passed away leaving Wanda with the four young children to care for. In 1962, she married Jack Jordan and they resided in Kerrville. Wanda worked for Kerrville Bus Company until retiring. In 2007, Wanda moved to Lubbock where she remained until her passing.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Gary and Liz Lusk of Salado, Raymond and Martha Sue Lusk of Lubbock, Marilyn Lusk Casey of Midland, and Leonard Dee and Lynn Lusk of San Antonio; six grandchildren, Katy Lusk, Jennifer Lusk, Keri Lusk Moore and husband Jason, Jayson Lusk and wife Christi, Kay Lynn Lusk West and husband Jeremy, and Thad Lusk and wife Melody; and 11 great-grandchildren.Viewing will begin at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends 4:00-6:00 p.m. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Quitaque Cemetery.Wanda lived a life faithful to God and her family and friends. She always had an open door, food on the table and a bed ready for guests. She truly loved and lived a life of service to others.