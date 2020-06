Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Lusk Jordan 97, of Lubbock died June 5, 2020. Services will be 11:00 a.m. on June 9, 2020 at Quitaque Cemetery. COMBEST FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES



