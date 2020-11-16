1/1
WANDA SUE BILLINGS
1938 - 2020
Seagraves, Texas- Graveside Services for Wanda Sue Billings, 81, of Seagraves will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Gaines County Cemetery of Seagraves with Rev. Beverly Titus officiating, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

Sue passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.

She was born December 21, 1938 in Hurlwood, Texas to Tom and Lexa Brewster Sims. Wanda graduated Plains High School and married Alton Billings on June 3, 1956. She was a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for almost twenty-five years and was a Methodist.

Wanda Sue was preceded in death by her husband Alton on August 26, 2013; an infant granddaughter; two brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her son Grady Billings and his wife Christi, and her daughter Vondee Reed and her husband Joe all of Seagraves; Seven grandchildren Chase Reed, Scott Reed, Koby Reed, Jodee Reed Lutrick, Chelsea Hester, Amanda Mitchell and Austin Billings along with sixteen great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gaines County Cemetery of Seagraves
Funeral services provided by
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
