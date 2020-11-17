Lubbock- Wanema Marie Frye, 31, of Lubbock, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at University Medical Center.



Nema was born July 10, 1989 to James and Della Frye. She lived doing what she loved; drawing, reading, talking with her friends, and spending time with her family.



Nema is preceded in death by her aunts, Angelia Younts and Tina Jennings; and is survived by her parents, Della and Lance Ashley, and James and Kellie Frye; grandparents, Bobby Joe and Helen Jennings, Beth Hale, and John and Genie Frye; siblings, Molly Wheeler, Christopher Ashley, Helen Jennings, and Tabitha Hearn; brothers-in-law, a nephew, uncles, aunts, and cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store