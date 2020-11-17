1/1
Wanema Marie Frye
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanema's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Wanema Marie Frye, 31, of Lubbock, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at University Medical Center.

Nema was born July 10, 1989 to James and Della Frye. She lived doing what she loved; drawing, reading, talking with her friends, and spending time with her family.

Nema is preceded in death by her aunts, Angelia Younts and Tina Jennings; and is survived by her parents, Della and Lance Ashley, and James and Kellie Frye; grandparents, Bobby Joe and Helen Jennings, Beth Hale, and John and Genie Frye; siblings, Molly Wheeler, Christopher Ashley, Helen Jennings, and Tabitha Hearn; brothers-in-law, a nephew, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home - Ralls
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved