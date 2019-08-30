|
|
Lubbock- W. Delbert Debnam went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and his wife, Irene on August 26th. It was the 8th year anniversary date of his wife's passing, and he left this earth at her gravesite. Delbert was born June 4th, 1925, to Novis and Ada Debnam on the family farm near Lamesa, TX. He married Irene Miller in 1942 in Bisbee, Arizona, and they were married 69 years.
Delbert served in the military service in WWII for 3 years in the Asiatic Pacific campaign.
Delbert & Irene were members of the First United Methodist Church of Lubbock and members of Homebuilders Class for 67 years. Delbert loved leading the class in the singing of hymns and also served on the Staff Parish Relations Committee and Church Council. Delbert's profession was financial planning, and he enjoyed helping families achieve stability and success in that area. Delbert thrived in staying physically fit, and the wonderful staff of Premier Sportsplex assisted him as he continued to workout even until the week prior to his passing. He was also an avid tennis player.
Delbert was preceded in death by wife, daughter, Caroline Ann; father, mother, 4 brothers, and his wife's mother; father; and sister-in-law. He is survived by daughter, Gwen Kizer and her husband Kennith of Arlington, TX,; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, and an abundance of extended family
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., August 31, 2018, at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Bowman Chapel of the First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019