Richmond- Wayne Byrd Fuquay was born in Lubbock, Texas, on September 12, 1944, to Venetta Byrd andJerome Oliver Fuquay. Wayne graduated from Monterey High School in 1962 and from Texas Tech University in 1967. He received his MBA from the University of Dallas in 1974. Wayne passed away at his home in Richmond on July 1, 2019, and is survived by his wife, Patty. Celebration of Wayne's life: August 11, 2 pm at Simonton Community Church, 9703 FM 1489, Simonton, TX 77476.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019