Maryville, TN- Dr. Wayne Clanton Hobbs, of Maryville, TN found eternal peace surrounded by his loved ones at home on April 26, 2019, at the age of 80 years. He was born in Atlanta, GA on October 12, 1938, the son of the late Corry Clanton and Dorothy Virginia (nee Nelson) Hobbs. He earned his B.M.E. degree from Florida State University, his M.C.M. degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and his Ph.D. from Tulane University.
A musicologist specializing in early baroque and American music, Dr. Hobbs published articles in the fields of music administration, musicology, interdisciplinary arts, music theory, and choral music. He retired as Chair of Musicology at Texas Tech University in 2008, having served as Director of the School of Music from 1987-1994. He previously served as head of the Department of Music at Western Kentucky University and as chair of the Department of Music at the University of New Orleans. Dr. Hobbs served as music director and organist at several churches, most notably Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, KY and St. John's United Methodist Church in Lubbock, TX. He was the consultant on the new Holtkamp pipe organ installations at both locations. Dr. Hobbs was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia National Music Fraternity and the American Guild of Organists (AGO).
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Dr. Judy Christine (nee Hughes, Simmons) Hobbs, two sons, Wayne "Rusty" (Becky) Hobbs, II and Stephen (Becca) Hobbs, stepchildren, The Rev. David (Micky) Simmons, Michelle (Mark) Chenot, his brother Ron Hobbs and eight grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James Hobbs.
A private family gathering will be held.
Instead of flowers or other memorials, a Scholarship has been set up in Dr. Hobbs' name for the AGO New Organist Fund to educate young artists on the Pipe Organ. Contributions are appreciated and can be made at https://www.agohq.org/hobbs or by contacting the AGO at 212-870-2310. Condolences can be sent to Dr. Christine Hobbs c/o Michelle Chenot 1013 Harbour Shore Drive, Knoxville TN 37934.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019
