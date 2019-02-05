|
Arlington- Wayne James, 84, of Arlington, Texas died Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Arlington.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in the Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas.
Visitation in Lubbock will be from 6:00 to 8:00pm Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Sanders Funeral Home, 1420 Main Street, Lubbock.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the Kent R. Hance Campus Chapel, 17th and University Avenue on the Texas Tech University Campus, Lubbock. Burial will follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Sanders Funeral Home, Lubbock.
Wayne was born September 11, 1934 in Dallas. He graduated from Texas Tech with a Masters Degree. While at Tech, Wayne was involved in Saddle Tramps, the Campus Newspaper, Student and Residence Hall Government. Wayne was recognized by the University Alumni Association for his Distinguished Alumni Service. Wayne had previously served as Executive Director of the Texas Tech Ex-Students Association.
Wayne was a longtime resident of Arlington where he was in Association Management. Wayne was recognized by International, National, State and local Association Management Groups.
Wayne married Peggy Welling in Lubbock in 1971. She survives him.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Dalton L. and Minnie Caldwell James.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wayne James Scholarship Endowment Fund in the College of Education at Texas Tech University, PO Box 41071 Lubbock, Texas 79409-1071.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019