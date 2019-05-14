Lubbock- Wayne Kerr passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 80 years from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A tribute of Wayne's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Wayne was born on January 25, 1939 to the late Raymond and Edna (Son) Kerr in Laredo, TX. In 1943 the Kerr family moved to Houston, TX. Wayne graduated from Bellaire High School. He attended Texas Tech University in 1957-1958 to play baseball. A shoulder injury playing football ended his baseball aspirations. He finished his Electrical Engineering degree at the University of Houston. Wayne married Mary Karen Knapp in 1960. Their daughters are Karen, Susan and Sharon. Wayne worked for Schlumberger as Director of Research and Engineering with Vector Cable Company. Cindy Johnson and Wayne were married in 1978. They enjoyed boating, water skiing, scuba diving, camping and fishing together. In 1978 Wayne started Kerr Measurement Systems. He sold his company and retired in 2002. During his retirement Wayne enjoyed restoring vintage cars, hot rods and motorcycles.



Survivors include his wife, Cindy; three daughters, Karen K. Granato and husband Tregg, Susan L. Williams, and Sharon Lockett and husband (Teddy Willis) all of Lubbock; seven grandchildren, Tatum Granato, Piper Granato, Brittney Williams and husband Austin, Brock Williams and wife Taylor, Bailey Church and husband Scotland, Brenna Williams, and Hannah Lockett; and a brother, Kent (Teresa) Kerr of Brazoria, TX.



The family of Wayne Kerr would appreciate contributions to be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org or a charity in his memory.