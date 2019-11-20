|
|
Lubbock- It is with grief and sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne McIntyre on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at home at the age of 60.
Preceded in death are his father, Melvin, his dearest mother, Raylene Lanfear Hensen, and beloved son, Brandon McIntyre.
Left to mourn are his daughter, Sherry McIntyre, sisters Debbie Orschell and Janet Smart, and brother Alan McIntyre.
The family will receive friends from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019, at Sanders Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Wolfforth Cemetery.
Wayne will be remembered as a father, brother, companion, and friend. He became a single father early in his two children's lives, and encouraged them to grow into strong, distinctive adults with driven personalities. Wayne held enormous enthusiasm for auto racing and shared that passion closely with his son Brandon. Brandon's shocking and untimely death left a hole in Wayne's spirit that was never fully repaired. Though with time, he found and shared his life with a faithful companion, a vibrant bear-of-a-dog, aptly named Grizzly, kindred in both spirit and soul. In what proved to be the last years of his life, Wayne also found Stacey Whitaker. Pummeled by life - both awed and in pain - they found solace in each other.
Wayne always lived on his own terms, as one would say 'everything else be damned'. May he rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019