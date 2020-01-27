|
Lubbock- Wayne Patrick Grusendorf, 59, of Lubbock, Texas passed away November 26th 2019.
Wayne was born March 16th 1960 in Muleshoe, Texas to Albert and Betty Grusendorf. After attending school in Muleshoe, Morton and Lubbock, Wayne became a Professional Auto Mechanic.
Wayne is proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents. Wayne is survived by brother's, James (Sherry) of Lubbock, John (Sylvia) of Spur, Gerald (Deletta) of Frisco and Michael.
Private burial services will be held at later date
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020