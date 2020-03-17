|
|
Tahoka- Wayne Jeffcoat, 92 of Tahoka passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born July 28, 1927 in Lubbock to Pinkey and Martha (Reeves) Jeffcoat. Wayne grew up in New Deal. On June 21, 1968 he married Freda Edwards and they made their home in Tahoka. He worked as a mechanic in Lubbock until his retirement and later went to work for the City of Tahoka. Wayne was a junk dealer, which was a hobby he enjoyed. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and member of the First Baptist Church of Tahoka.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Freda; children, Sherry (Charles) Robison of Dennison, Judy Dodd of Arlington, Nancy (Gary) Weber of Corpus Christi, Melinda (Terry) Miller of Euless, Kenneth Jeffcoat of Conroe, Wesley (Sherry) Jeffcoat of Van Alstyne, Rayfard Gage of Houston, and Robert (Stella) Gage of Las Cruces, New Mexico; brother, Glenn (Edna) Jeffcoat of Lubbock; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jamie Kennemer; and sisters, Audrey Hale and Junice Frazier.
Viewing will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church with interment to follow at Nevels Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the EMS, PO Box 1310, Tahoka, Texas 79373.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020