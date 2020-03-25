|
Lubbock, Texas- A private graveside service for W.B. "June" Wagnon, Jr., age 92, of Lubbock, Texas, is scheduled for Muleshoe Memorial Park with Gary Montgomery of Eastland, TX and Gary Hooten of Muleshoe, TX officiating. June died Monday, March 23, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born July 4, 1927 in Bailey County, Texas. He married Betty Jean Wright in Muleshoe on December 26, 1953.
June served during World War II in the U.S. Navy. He was a long time member of the Muleshoe Church of Christ until he moved to Lubbock, where he was still active in the Church of Christ. June loved to fly fish and was an excellent bridge player. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 1993; his parents; and a brother, Dixon Wagnon.
June is survived by his three daughters, Sherry Dodd (J. Richard Engel) of St. Louis MO, Lana Sooter (Tim) of Evergreen, CO and Melissa Knowlton (Todd) of Shallowater, TX; his sister-in-law, Wynelle Wagnon of Lubbock, TX; his brother, Joe Mac Wagnon (Beverly) of Piedmont OK; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Friends of the Library, 1306 - 9th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79401, New Mexico Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM, 88130 or Camp Blue Haven Foundation, P.O. Box 417, Marble Falls, TX 78654. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020