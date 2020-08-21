1/1
Weedon Hays
Lubbock- Graveside services for Weedon Hays 80, of Lubbock, will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. She passed from this life Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Lubbock. Weedon was born March 13, 1940 in Haskell Texas to the late Clyde and Cleta Kelley. She graduated with her Masters in Education from Abilene Christian College and taught in Abilene and Roswell. She later moved to Brownfield were she taught for the Brownfield Independent School District for over 30 years. Weedon was a faithful member of the Brownfield Church of Christ. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons; Bill Hays of Farmington, NM, Kelley Hays and wife Leigh of McKinney; granddaughter, Emily Hays and grandson, Joshua Hays. In lieu of flowers, donations to NM Christian Children's Home in Portales are requested. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
