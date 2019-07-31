|
|
Round Rock- Weldon Wayne Shelton was born on July 5, 1944, in Lamesa, Texas. His parents were William Floyd Shelton and Willie J. Etheredge. He passed from this life on July 27, 2019, after a short illness. He grew up on a West Texas farm and loved the farming life. He learned to build things and make repairs at a young age, and could always be depended upon to offer help to anyone who needed it. He loved people and would chat with anyone he met. He continued to learn new things throughout his life and could fix almost anything that needed fixing. In recent years he greatly enjoyed his computer and iPad and his Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Weldon attended Texas Tech University and graduated in 1971, with a degree in Agricultural Education. He served in the Texas Army National Guard from 1967 to 1973. He met Star Downen while they were both students attending Texas Tech. It was love at first sight and they married in Odessa, Texas, on April 5, 1969, less than six months after they met. Weldon and Star celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past April. He was a devoted and loving father to their three children, Cherie, Danica and Ryan, and a doting grandfather to Haddie and Bear.
He was a loyal fan of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Weldon loved watching the Houston Astros play baseball and keeping up with them on Twitter. He participated in the Dawson County Farm Bureau for many years, as both a board member and president of the board. He also served on the National Grain Sorghum board. Weldon was elected an Elder in the Presbyterian church. He was a member of the "Cowboys-a Go-Go", a group of roommates and friends who attended Texas Tech together, who have met annually for over 40 years to attend a football game, have a reunion, and share the wonderful old stories again.
Weldon and Star spent most of their life in Lamesa and Lubbock, then moved to Round Rock 10 years ago. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Foy Marie, and her husband, Jesse Maddox; and his sister-in-law, Kara-Lee Downen Finley. He is survived by his wife, Star, of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Cherie Shelton of Houston, Texas; daughter, Danica Shelton of Austin, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Brooke Shelton of Bellaire, Texas; and grandchildren, Barrett Shelton and Hadleigh Shelton of Bellaire, Texas. Also, brother-in law, Ewing Downen and wife Donna, of Coalgate, Oklahoma; sister, Grace Mitchell and husband Don of Lamesa, Texas; nieces, Tasha Sport and husband Ross of Midland, Texas; Patricia Harrison and husband Jeff of Parker, Texas; Cindy Rush and husband Gary, of Burleson, Texas; Julie Maddox of Burleson, Texas; Elizabeth Witt and husband Ryan of Antlers, Oklahoma; Christine Russell of Saginaw, Texas; and nephew, Emery Downen of Coalgate, Oklahoma; and
several beloved cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 on Saturday, August 3, at Beck Funeral Home, 4765 Priem Lane, Pflugerville, Texas. It will be followed immediately at the same location by a reception for friends and family to visit, enjoy some light refreshments and share memories and hugs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Finally Home www.operationfinallyhome.org/ To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.beckchapels.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019