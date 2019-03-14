Home

Welvin Edward Ross


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Welvin Edward Ross Obituary
Brownfield- 64, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1954 to Alvin and Dorothy Ross in Colorado City, TX. He attended St. James Baptist Church. Welvin leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Elnora; 2 daughters, Crescent and Shanti; 2 sons, Kyle and Welvin; 2 sisters, Sharon Castille (James) and Terrilyn Ross; 2 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
