Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
More Obituaries for Wendell Taylor
Wendell Charles Taylor


1966 - 2019
Wendell Charles Taylor Obituary
Lubbock- 53, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Wendell was born to Inez Taylor and George Washington, Sr. on June 26, 1966 in Bryan, TX. He attended and graduated from Estacado High School. Wendell worked for Saddlewood Apartment Complex and Avalanche Journal. Wendell leaves to cherish his memory; two daughters, Shatiedra Green and Lakendra Green; six sisters, Dorothy (Leon) Mitchell, Fredi Coleman, Margaret (Glenal) Stevenson, Bobbie (Calvin) Baldwin, Alice Jordan, and Beverly (Jack) Bozeman; five brothers, Marvin Taylor, Willis (Jeni) Taylor, Melvin (Karen) Taylor, James (Carmen) Taylor, and John (Rochelle) Taylor; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12 noon at Full Armor Ministries. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
