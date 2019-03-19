Lubbock- Wendell Howard passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 80 years at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock, Texas. A tribute of Wendell Howard's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Wendell Howard was born April 6, 1938, to Margie and Howell Howard. Wendell went to school in Lubbock for grades 1-6 and moved to Abernathy for grades 7-12. He attended Texas Tech University and graduated in 1961.



Wendell married the love of his life, Eileen (Sandy), on March 14, 1986.



Wendell is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter Phyllis Wilson and husband Danny; son Keith Howard, and daughter, Dana Tabor; 5 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson as well as many friends and customers. Wendell was preceded in death by his parent and his sister Wanza Brewer.



Wendell served the domestic as well as the international seed industry for approximately 60 years. Wendell exemplified the kind of involvement that comes from a love of this industry and the people who make it work. Wendell knew "seed people" around the globe and nourished and cherished his relationships with all. His ready smile and thought-provoking questions will be missed as much as his skill and prowess at being able to find a load of seed that you needed but could not locate. No one enjoyed "a trade" more than Wendell Howard. It was obvious to everyone that Wendell enjoyed what he did, it was part of him, and he had so much fun doing his job, that it never occurred to most of us that Wendell was laboring, though it was always clear he was very good at his profession. He started his seed career with R. C. Young Seed Co. in 1960, and from 1990-2010 with Richardson Seed, Inc., and from 2010-present at Warner Seed, Inc., all here in Lubbock. During his career, he has held a number of volunteer leadership positions with the industry including serving as President of the Texas Seed Trade Association, The Southern Seed Association, and, The Western Seed Association. In June of 2018, Wendell was awarded American Seed Trade Associations "Honorary Lifetime Membership". Upon receipt, Wendell stated, "I truly love the folks in the seed industry-they are the best in the world". In January 2019 Wendell was awarded the "SSA Lifetime Achievement Award" by the membership of the Southern Seedsmen Association.



In lieu of flowers, the family of Wendell Howard would appreciate any contributions to be given to the for prostate cancer and or MS (multiple sclerosis) in his memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019