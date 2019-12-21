Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
time of fellowship and remembrance
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Westley Glenn Marlar


1962 - 2019
Westley Glenn Marlar Obituary
Lubbock- Westley Glenn Marlar passed away on December 19, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 57 years at 11:00 am on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Wes began his journey on this earth on December 6, 1962 in Pampa, TX. He graduated from White Deer High School in 1981. He was a father of 3 children, Tosha, Jordan, and Kelsey, before marrying his wife, Josie, on July 20, 2001. They adopted their son, Zach, November 11, 2004. He became Pawpaw in 2006 and found a new happiness in life with his 5 grandchildren. His family meant everything to him. You never saw him without a smile on his face and he had an infectious laugh. He loved sports, talking politics, and traveling with his brothers and sisters on their Sibling Weekends. He will be missed by so many.

Survivors include his wife, Josie Marlar; children, Tosha (Todd) Davis, Jordan (Amanda) Marlar, Kelsey Reber, and Zachary Marlar all of Lubbock; grandchildren, Samantha Davis, Landen Allen, Sydney Davis, Gemma Reber, Andi Marlar; mother, Carolyn Hadley of Duncan, OK; sister, Lori (Danny) McCann of Duncan, OK; brothers, Jason (Jane) Marlar of White Deer, Ronnie (Renel) Hadley of Amarillo, and Larry (Joyce) Hadley Jr. of Pampa.

He was preceded in death by his fathers, Larry Glenn Marlar, and Donald Hadley.

The family of Westley Glenn Marlar has designated the Program, www.wounded warriorproject.org for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
