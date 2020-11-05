Haltom City- Wilbur Zwiacher, 99, of Haltom City, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, 7341 Glenview Dr. North Richland Hills, Tx 76180 on Monday November 9th at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Memorials or donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth.Wilbur Dean Zwiacher was born in El Reno, Oklahoma to Wilmer Zwiacher and Emma David Zwiacher. He graduated from Capitol Hill High School and attended Oklahoma Junior College. While participating in a Civil Air Patrol work program Wilbur earned his pilot's license and soon became a flight instructor at Oklahoma City's Downtown Airport. He served his country as a U.S. Air Force Air Traffic Controller in Belgium. Upon leaving the Air Force Wilbur joined the Civil Aeronautics Association (later designated the Federal Aviation Agency) as an Air Traffic Controller. During his FAA career Wilbur was assigned to various FAA regions and was progressively promoted to a Regional Chief of Operations.In 1942 Wilbur married his high school sweetheart Bette and they enjoyed 71 wonderful years together. He was an avid golfer and loved to watch all sports. He and Bette loved to travel. They spent many years traveling across the U.S. in their travel trailer and enjoyed many trips to Europe. Wilbur loved going to sports activities for all 11 of his grandchildren.He is survived by his Children and their spouses: Vicki Schmulen( Don Keene), John Zwiacher (Ann) , Ann Still (Randy), and Andy Zwiacher (Cindy);Grandchildren: Matt Schmulen, Jeff Schmulen, Mark Schmulen, Jackie Zwiacher Odom , David Zwiacher, Jonathan Still, Adam Still, Sara Still Swierczewski, Rachael Zwiacher, Ben Zwiacher, and Beth Zwiacher:Great-Grandchildren: Shivani, Jay, Monroe, Sofia, Hudson, Grayson, Carson, Preston, Blair, Calvin, Presley, and Eleanor.Services will be conducted under the direction of Forest Ridge Funeral Home, North Richland Hills, Texas.