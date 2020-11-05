1/1
Wilbur Zwiacher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haltom City- Wilbur Zwiacher, 99, of Haltom City, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, 7341 Glenview Dr. North Richland Hills, Tx 76180 on Monday November 9th at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Memorials or donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth.

Wilbur Dean Zwiacher was born in El Reno, Oklahoma to Wilmer Zwiacher and Emma David Zwiacher. He graduated from Capitol Hill High School and attended Oklahoma Junior College. While participating in a Civil Air Patrol work program Wilbur earned his pilot's license and soon became a flight instructor at Oklahoma City's Downtown Airport. He served his country as a U.S. Air Force Air Traffic Controller in Belgium. Upon leaving the Air Force Wilbur joined the Civil Aeronautics Association (later designated the Federal Aviation Agency) as an Air Traffic Controller. During his FAA career Wilbur was assigned to various FAA regions and was progressively promoted to a Regional Chief of Operations.

In 1942 Wilbur married his high school sweetheart Bette and they enjoyed 71 wonderful years together. He was an avid golfer and loved to watch all sports. He and Bette loved to travel. They spent many years traveling across the U.S. in their travel trailer and enjoyed many trips to Europe. Wilbur loved going to sports activities for all 11 of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his Children and their spouses: Vicki Schmulen( Don Keene), John Zwiacher (Ann) , Ann Still (Randy), and Andy Zwiacher (Cindy);

Grandchildren: Matt Schmulen, Jeff Schmulen, Mark Schmulen, Jackie Zwiacher Odom , David Zwiacher, Jonathan Still, Adam Still, Sara Still Swierczewski, Rachael Zwiacher, Ben Zwiacher, and Beth Zwiacher:

Great-Grandchildren: Shivani, Jay, Monroe, Sofia, Hudson, Grayson, Carson, Preston, Blair, Calvin, Presley, and Eleanor.

Services will be conducted under the direction of Forest Ridge Funeral Home, North Richland Hills, Texas.

www.forestridge-fh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved