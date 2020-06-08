Wilson, Texas- Wilburn E. Burks passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 93 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Ropesville Church of Christ. You are encouraged to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish, view his life tribute, and sign the virtual guestbook at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.