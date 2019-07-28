|
Lubbock- Services for Wilda Jean "Willie" Richards will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 29th
at Redbud Baptist Church, 801 Slide Rd. with Carlos Hinojos officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Combest Funeral Home, 2210 Broadway. Wilda Jean Morey was born in Nevada, MO, November 30, 1922 and passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019.
She graduated from Nevada High School in 1940 and from Cottey College in 1942. She was a member of Emerson Sorority and earned an athletic Cottey "C". After a very brief courtship, she married J.D. "Rich" Richards on May 7, 1945, while Rich was on leave from the Coast Guard toward the end of WWII. He passed away in 2018 after more than 73 years of marriage. She served as Secretary to the Assistant Dean of Stephens College and Chairman of Dairy Husbandry, University of Missouri, while Rich finished his degree after the war. Willie was organist of the Mexican Christian Church, Amarillo, TX, a leader in Girl Scout Brownies, Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts, and she was a church camp counselor for several years at her beloved Ceta Glen. She was active in the Society of Petroleum Wives, Redbud Baptist Church and Daughters of American Revolution. She loved music and was an accomplished pianist, formerly serving as the pianist for Chapel at the Lutheran Home of West Texas and for the children's chapel at Second Baptist Church. She also was a founding member of the Redbud Handbell Choir.
She was always an adventurer, enjoying snow skiing from the age of 50 to 85, achieving her goal of skiing with every one of her 8 grandchildren. She loved camping, travelling to visit family, studying her Bible, making comforters for her great grandchildren, baking chocolate cakes for every occasion, and always helping those less fortunate. Willie was a devoted wife and mother and was "Gommy" to her eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She loved cheering them on, no matter what the occasion. She was a woman of great faith, and she looked with great anticipation to the day she would be reunited with her beloved Rich.
She is survived by her daughter Julie Wyrick (partner Sharon Mooney) of Lubbock, daughter-in-law Diane Richards of Oklahoma City, son Phil Richards (Shelley) of Flower Mound; her grandchildren Todd Wyrick (Sarah) of Lubbock, Kelsey Howard (Jeff) of Oklahoma City, Jeff Wyrick (Erin) of Amarillo, Lindsey Crider (Caleb) of Richmond, VA, Jacey Godinez of Camas, WA, Allison Richards of Euless, Ashley Amerman (Josh) of Denton, and Andrew Richards of Flower Mound; great grandchildren Jonas and Meredith Crider; Parker, Peyton, Ellison and Grady Wyrick; Katie, David and Paige Howard, and Laura Mae Godinez. She is preceded in death by her husband, her son Scott David Richards, her parents Paul and Dovie Morey, and her sisters Viola Errett and Pauline Vineyard. Memorials can be sent to Dederick Christian Church, 15104 AA Hwy, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019