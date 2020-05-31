Lubbock- The family of Will Hogan will remember his life of 50 years at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Mr. Hogan of Lubbock, Texas, passed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days on this www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Will was born September 9, 1969, in Lubbock, Texas, to Bill Hogan and Oneala O'Briant. He was a member of the Christian Church and resided in New Deal and Lubbock throughout his life. Will was a loving father, son, brother, and friend. Will always had a way of seeing the positive in every situation and wanted to help those around him any way he could. Will graduated from New Deal High School in 1988 and then continued his education at South Plains College, West Texas A&M, Texas Tech University, and Lubbock Christian University. He was a registered nurse and was employed at the University Medical Center Health Systems as a clinical documentation specialist. Will enjoyed spending his time fishing, playing softball, golfing and doing anything football-related. He also collected coins and sports cards. Will adored his four children and did everything in his power to show his love and let them know how proud he was of them.
Will is survived by his children, Cade Hogan, Kami Hogan, Cole Hogan, and Kindyl Hogan; his mother, Oneala O'Briant; and his brother, Neal Hogan.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.