Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Redbud Baptist Church
Lubbock- Willard Dale Ellis passed away on December 21, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 69 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Redbud Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
