Willetta "Sis" Blevins
1925 - 2020
Lubbock- Mattie Willetta (Smith) Blevins passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She was born November 26, 1925 to Oris and Lessie (Beaty) Smith. Sis was born and raised in Petty and spent most of her life in the New Home area. Sis graduated from New Home High School. On September 8, 1946 she married Roy Blevins at her parent's home in Petty. Roy was a farmer and she was a supportive wife and an awesome mother. Sis was very involved in the lives of her children and later her grandchildren. She served as a Girl Scout leader and a basketball mom. Sis enjoyed arts and crafts and was an artist, a quilter, a dollmaker and a bowler. She was a member of the Lubbock Bowlers Association. She was very active in the New Home Baptist Church where she served in many different capacities. Sis enjoyed fishing but hated eating fish.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lynda McNutt of Lubbock, Sandy Young and husband Choya of Fort Stockton, and Becky Tatum and husband Steve of The Woodlands; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her grandson, Len Young; brothers, Harley Smith and Douglas Smith; sister, Jackie Sherman and her son-in-law, Jerry McNutt.

Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday with a memorial service following at 2PM at New Home Baptist Church.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
