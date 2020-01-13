|
Shallowater- Willia Jean Williams of Shallowater passed away January 10, 2020. She was 86. Funeral services are planned for 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 15th at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with Rev. Robert Hogan and Joe Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and family from 6-8 pm, Tuesday at Resthaven Funeral Home. Willia Jean was born August 2, 1933 in Greenwood, Texas to James and Sarah (Anderson) Richardson. She graduated from Slidell High School. She married Jimmy Williams on October 18, 1954 in Byers, Texas. She was a devoted farmers wife and mother. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church. "Mama" loved cooking and spending time with friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. Surviving relatives include; daughters Sharon and Sheree Williams of Shallowater, sister-in-law Dorothea Williams of Shallowater, and extended family; son, Hugh Lillie (Barbara) of Iowa Park, daughter, Tammie Ward of Shallowater, granddaughter Whitney Prather (Ryne) of Lubbock, and great grandsons, Braxton and Tobias Prather of Lubbock, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and 2 sisters and an infant son. A special thank you to doctors and nurses of UMC; Drs. Babb, Nguyen, Ramzi and Tijani. In lieu of flowers send donations to Shallowater Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 271 Shallowater, TX 79363 and Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue, 2503 CR 7820, Lubbock, Texas. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020