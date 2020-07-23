Lubbock- William A. (Bill) Ivy passed away on July 20, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. He was born in Plainview, Texas, on December 2, 1931 to William I. and Emma (Bates) Ivy. He grew up on the South Plains and attended Levelland High School prior to joining the U.S. Army in 1952. After returning from the Service, he married Jane Anderson in Brownfield, Texas in 1955. They were happily married for 54 years until her death in 2009. He worked in the oil & gas industry throughout Texas prior to his retirement, living in Lubbock for the past 19 years. He is survived by his sister, Francis Caraway of Brady, Texas; a sister-in-law, Sue Anderson of Sulphur Springs, Texas; a daughter, Dianne Ivy of Lubbock, Texas; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Kris Ivy of Streetman, Texas; one granddaughter, Kerrisa Alsup of Fairfield, Texas; and two great grandsons, Taylor and Carolyn Sharp of Sugarland, Texas and Gary Nichols, Jr. of Fairfield, Texas. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1 pm at Resthaven Memorial Park, with Brother Chris Downer officiating. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael McPherson and his hospital staff, the many aides from Home Instead, and Kindred Hospice. Their care and compassion during this time was very comforting. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice
