|
|
Idalou- William "Punce" Albert Latham, 35 of Idalou passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born December 7, 1983 to Tommy and Mia (Hibbetts) Latham in Snyder. Punce moved from Spur in 1996 to Idalou and graduated from Idalou High School in 2002. He married Charli (Amason) Latham April 27, 2013 in Lubbock. Punce was a proud member of the Dirty Gringos Motorcycle Club. He was a man of few words and had a smile that lit up a room. He never had an enemy and was loved by everyone. No beer was too cold, no bike was too fast. Punce was a great son, an amazing father, a loving husband, a brother and a friend to many.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 5 years, Charli; his mom, Mia; son, Drake Latham; siblings, Carson Latham of Slaton, Mary Garcia, Amanda Latham both of Paducah.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the 7777 Barn, 414 North FM 1729, Lubbock, 79403.
In lieu of flowers a college fund has been set up for Drake Latham at First Bank and Trust, C/O Mary Garcia, P.O. Box 386, Paducah, Texas 79248.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019