Aurora, CO- William Boyd Pearce was born in Hamilton, TX, on July 12, 1930. He was raised in Fort Worth and went to High School in Brownfield, TX. He graduated from Brownfield, TX, in 1948 and received his Bachelor of Arts in English from Baylor University in 1952.



He pastored Immanuel Baptist Church in Brownfield for five years followed by Prospect Hill Baptist Church in San Antonio while working on his Bachelor of Divinity at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.



He married Sydney Brewer on June 4, 1954, and they were happily married for 66 years. They were appointed as missionaries to East Africa in 1958, by the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and served as missionaries in Kenya and Tanzania for a total of 32 years. In 1973, they returned to the US for a few years where he pastored the First Baptist Church of Shallowater, TX, and Trinity Baptist Church in Aurora, CO. They returned to Africa in 1980, where they served until retiring in 1994.



After retiring, he pastored the Cross Timber Baptist Church. He concluded his formal ministry by leading the worship services at the Legacy Retirement Apartments.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wade Pearce of Brownfield, TX; and his brother, Rev. Jack Pearce of Lubbock.



He is survived by his wife, Syd Pearce; and his children, 1 daughter and 2 sons and their spouses: Sheri and Glenn Harris, Dirk and Libby Pearce, and Randal and Janelda Pearce; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.



The Graveside Service will be held at 9:30 am Saturday, June 27th in Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth.



The Memorial Service will be held at 11 am Saturday, June 27th at Cross Timber Baptist Church, 2560 FM 731, Burleson, TX 76028.



Arrangements are in the care of Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth.



