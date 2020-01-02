Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
The Club Independent Living at Raider Ranch.
Resources
WILLIAM COPE


1926 - 2019
WILLIAM COPE Obituary
Lubbock- William Baugh Cope was born in Lubbock on October 7, 1926 to Melvin Russell Cope and Lena Mae Romig Cope, pioneer settlers who came to Lubbock about 1910. Bill Cope went to be with our Lord the evening of December 17, 2019.

Bill graduated Lubbock High School as a star athlete in basketball, baseball and track. Bill played basketball for Texas Tech where he graduated before enlisting in the Army Air Corps, where he served as an aviation Cadet, Lt. Commander, until the end of WWII.

Bill Cope was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He married Theda Elizabeth Porter on December 10, 1946. Bill & Theda settled in Brownfield, Texas where they raised their two daughters, Susan & Risa. During this time Bill worked for the U.S. Public Health Service as a microbiologist/bacteriologist, then became the business manager for the Knox-Stone Clinic.

Bill and Theda found a love for birdwatching so much so that in Bill's lifetime he has identified over 500 individual species of birds. Bill taught and gave his family a love for world travel, an adventurous spirit, playing & watching sports, how to appreciate home cooked meals. Most importantly, his legacy is that he showed his family and friends by his actions, the way he spoke and the way he loved, the importance of having a relationship with God. Bill valued time spent with family around a table and thanked God for what He had provided.

Bill Cope was preceded in death by his wife Theda of 62 years. His loved ones are his oldest daughter Rebecca Susan James, two grandchildren Amy McFerrin and Adam McFerrin and his wife Courtney, his great-grandchildren, Kristin Garcia, Grant McFerrin, Matthew & Levi Garcia, Lillian, Aubrey and Henry McFerrin.

Memorial service for William Cope will be January 5, 2020 4:00 p.m. at The Club Independent Living Raider Ranch, 6548 43rd Street Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
