Lubbock- William Edmund Tydeman, III, Ph.D, 76, of Lubbock passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1942 in Rockville Center, NY. He was the devoted husband of Leslie Dutton, and father of their son Braeden Thomas Tydeman. Bill was the loving father of William and Douglas Tydeman and their wives, Karin and Ambar, and devoted grandfather of Eileen 18, Alex 14, Matthew 11, and Isaac 9. He was the tender brother of Jeanne D'Brant of New York and uncle to Lianna, Collin, Dashiel and Guy.
Bill was a life-long voracious reader, promoter of humanist values, and zealous scholar. He loved sports, especially basketball and golf. He was an avid bird watcher and devotee of photography. Bill dearly loved all of his family and to share a glass of wine with family and friends.
A celebration of life will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orion Society, 187 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019