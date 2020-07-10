Lubbock- William Jennings (Dub) Garth was born on September 21st, 1925 in Stamford, TX to Rufus and Gertrude Garth. Dub entered the gates of Heaven on July 6th, 2020 at the age of 94. After high school, he served in the Army National Guard for several years. Dub married Wanda F. Allen on January 9th, 1959 and the Lord blessed them with two children, Steven and Juli Garth. Dub worked in the retail men's clothing business for Hemphill-Wells department store for 40 years where he made lifelong customers and friends. He retired in 1993 and had a long and happy retirement full of love, laughter and travel. Dub is survived by his wife, Wanda Garth; children, Steven Garth of Lubbock; Juli Gould and husband, Russell Gould of Lubbock; and grandchildren, Lindsey and Lauren Gould of Lubbock. He was tremendously loved by his family and all who knew him and we will miss his laughter, sweet spirit and caring heart.Visitation will be 4-6PM Friday at Resthaven Funeral Home.Graveside Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday July 11, 2002 at Resthaven Memorial Park.