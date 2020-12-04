1/1
William "Bud" Housour
1925 - 2020
Lubbock- William Loyd "Bud" Housour, 95, of Lubbock, TX, passed away on December 1st, 2020 peacefully at home.

Bud was born on August 11th, 1925 to William and Lillie Housour in Slaton, TX. After graduating from Slaton High School, he went on to join the United States Navy. He proudly served his country in the Pacific during WWII. At the end of the war, he returned home to Slaton to marry the love of his life, Dora Elizabeth "Doe" Caldwell on June 23rd, 1945.

Bud and Doe left home in '45 for Peoria, Ill where Bud studied to become a jeweler at Bradley University. After graduation, they returned home where Bud started a career that lasted 65 years. He was also active with cotton farming for the majority of his adult life.

Bud was a devout man of God. He served as an elder for Trinity Church. He enjoyed watching sports, meeting with his spit-n-whittle group, reading his Bible, and spending time with his family.

Bud was predeceased by Doe in 2003, both parents, and all six siblings. He is survived by his daughter Scarlett Dehn and husband Paul of Lubbock, TX, granddaughter Aimee Phipps and husband Brad, and, grandson John Dehn and wife Elizabeth. He was also loved by six great-grandchildren.

At this time, there will be no visitation and a small family graveside service is planned for Saturday, December 5th. In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made to Trinity Church or the charity of your choice.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
