Lubbock- William James "Jim" Hunter passed away on November 11, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Brownwood, TX on September 27, 1931 to Floyd L. and Thelma (Burnett) Hunter. Floyd owned a highway paving company, so Jim's first years were spent moving around West Texas. He came to Lubbock in 1936 where he lived the remainder of his life. On February 10, 1951 he married Beverly Bourland, his wife and loving caregiver for 68 years. Shortly after their marriage, Jim was drafted into the US Army. After basic training in 1952, he was sent to Korea with the 6th Infantry Division. His active duty career (and nearly his life) was ended by a mortar shell on Heartbreak Ridge. After a lengthy hospitalization at "Fort Sam" in San Antonio, he returned to Lubbock. Jim rejected the image of being handicapped, so with Beverly's vigilant care he was able to work and raise a family. Though his Army service was brief, the effects were felt throughout his life. It is comforting that he is finally pain free. During WWII when adult workers were scarce, Jim learned the value of hard work tagging along with his older brother "Bubba". Workplaces included Baldridge Bakery, Dea Window & Door and Wilkerson Storage Company. He enjoyed woodworking, baking delicious bread, tending his always immaculate yard and watching baseball. He had the extreme pleasure of seeing his son, grandsons and great- nephew play ball. Great-grandson Boyd is already an avid baseball fan at 3, so the legacy continues. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, daughter Judy Henderson (Larry Craig), son Bill Hunter; grandsons Hunter Henderson (Tiffany), Evan Henderson (Bennett), Austin Hunter, Braxton Craig and Carson Craig; granddaughters Valari Skinness (Ben), Brittany Holder (Benji), Monica Border(Chet) and Ashley Styles (Nathan); great-grandchildren Mikyla, Hayden, Jude, Gabriel, Boyd, Hardy, Harper, Piper, Madison, Emma, Ryan, Beckett and Coleman. Also, brother Richard Hunter and his wife Judy of Keller; brothers-in-law Arthur Penkert of Abilene and Hardy Bourland of Grandbury; sister-in-law Rosemary English of Lubbock and many nieces and nephews who adored their "Uncle Jimmy". Special thanks to caregiver Christine Gonzales and to everyone at Whisperwood Skilled Nursing who honored him so beautifully as he left there on his final Veteran's Day. A private memorial is planned. Honoring donations may be made to , Southwest Little League, P.O. Box 53181, Lubbock, TX 79453 or to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019