Austin- William Jake Waltrip was born to William James and Cindy Waltrip on July 31, 1991 in
Waco and passed away very unexpectedly on September 28, 2019.
He went to school at Midway, played on the tennis team and graduated in 2010. He received his Associate of Science Degree from South Plains College in Levelland also receiving the award of outstanding computer science student. After majoring in computer science engineering at the University of Arkansas for a year, his dad passed away suddenly on June 16, 2013.
Jake lived in Houston and Denton before moving to Orange County, CA for two years and working at Luma Prints. In 2018 he moved back to Texas and started computer coding school at Austin Coding Academy and received his Full Stack Java Web Development certification this year.
After doing some contract work, he recently began working for Mathalicious - a website with real-world math lessons for middle and high school teachers to use in their classes. He was very excited about this job and was very optimistic for his future.
Growing up he enjoyed riding/driving the golf cart and shooting targets out in the country at Grandma and Grandpa's. And shooting at the gun range with his dad and at Uncle Paul's house with all the guys and some of the ladies.
As he grew older, he became very philosophical and greatly enjoyed reading and watching and discussing podcasts about life and what is true and important.
He also loved being outdoors and running, riding his bike around the lake, kayaking and camping out in his tent and chilling in his hammock.
Jake was an intelligent, fun and loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Words can't begin to express how much we love him and how much we will miss him.
Jake was preceded in death by his father William James Waltrip, his maternal grandparents Jim and Joan Lynskey and a cousin Lauren Tyson.
He is survived by his mother Cindy Waltrip; sister Aubrey Waltrip; grandparents Dub and Sandra Waltrip; beloved uncles, aunts, cousins and his Tabby cat Crowley who all loved him very dearly.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco. Funeral services will be at 1 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 301 S. 1st Street, Hewitt, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019