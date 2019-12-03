Home

William James "Bill" Collier


1951 - 2019
William James "Bill" Collier Obituary
Lubbock- William J. "Bill" Collier, 68, of Lubbock, died Friday, November 29, 2019.

Bill was born February 18, 1951 in Lubbock to Gerald and Barbara (Yates) Collier. He was a 1969 graduate of Ralls High School, and graduated from Texas Tech in 1974 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was a certified petroleum engineer, rancher, and pilot.

Bill is survived by his mother, Barbara Collier of Lubbock; one son, Cody Collier (Angeline) of Frisco, TX; two daughters, Kelli Dunn (Jered) of Lubbock and Christin Mills (David) of New Braunfels, TX; two sisters, Carol Henderson (Steve) of Ft. Worth, TX and Connie Lindsay (Harry) of Littleton, CO; and eight grandchildren, Emmett and Wesley Collier, Yates, Wilson, Collier and Charlee Dunn, as well as Madeline and Campbell Mills.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Collier; and grandparents, Dewey and Grace Collier, and Jimmie and Jewell Yates.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Ralls First United Methodist Church with Reverends Ryan Smallwood and Diane Lee officiating. Private burial to follow on W.D. Collier Ranch under the direction of Adams Funeral Home.

No visitation is scheduled.

The family suggests memorials to West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsfuneral.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
