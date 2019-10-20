Home

William James Pierson Jr.


1955 - 2019
William James Pierson Jr. Obituary
Irving- William James Pierson, Jr., 64 of Irving, Texas, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas to the late William James and Myra (Bigony) Pierson.

William was a track and field scholarship athlete and letterman at Texas Tech University where he was recognized as a College All-American athlete while earning a bachelor's degree in accounting. He moved to the Dallas Metropolitan area in 1977 following graduation, and worked as an accountant and comptroller in commercial real estate. In his spare time, William loved traveling, particularly to Hawaii, he was an avid aviation and sports car enthusiast, and volunteered at the DFW Humane Society. He was also a longtime supporter of the Dallas Stars and the Dallas Theater.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish William's memories include his sister, Teresa Elizabeth Dorch of Friendswood, Texas; brother, Weldon Pierson and wife Marianne of Bartonville, Texas; two nieces, Lauren Elizabeth Dorch of Friendswood, and Christina Elise Dorch of Ft Worth; and two great-nieces, Madison Elise Groves and Meredith Elizabeth Groves of Friendswood.

The family will have a Gathering and receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock, Texas. Graveside Service will follow at 11:30 a.m., at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: DFW Humane Society, 4140 Valley View Lane, Irving, Texas 75038, (972) 721-7788 or https://www.dfwhumane.com/

Please join us in celebrating William's life by visiting his memorial page at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
