Lubbock- William Lowell Jolley passed from this life on March 4, 2020. Known to his friends as Bill, he was born in Borger, Texas on December 13, 1958 to William Arthur Jolley and Xona Charlene (Woods) Jolley. As a child, he lived at Dyess AFB TX, Grissom AFB Indiana, Kadena AFB Okinawa, KI Sawyer AFB Michigan, Alvin, Texas, and Altus AFB Oklahoma before returning to Texas where he made his home in Lubbock.
He was a 1977 graduate of Altus High School, in Altus, Oklahoma. He received a Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry and Biology, and in Education from West Texas State University. He taught science at Estacado High School in Lubbock, Texas for many years before earning his Master's in Administration and Supervision. He pursued a doctorate at Texas Tech and was certified as a Texas Superintendent. Bill served as the assistant principal at Slaton High School, the principal of Wilson High School, and the principal of Richard Milburn Academy in Lubbock before his retirement in 2003.
Bill married Gretchen Gurtler on November 30, 1985, and she remained his life-long love. He was a member of the Altus Masonic Lodge #62, and attended Congregation Shaareth Israel synagogue in Lubbock, Texas. Bill had a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. He enjoyed tinkering with auto mechanics, riding his motorcycle, loved playing cards and computer games, and had many adventures with his best friend Larry Barthel. In later years, Bill was no stranger to the local cigar shop that he frequented with his uncle. Bill was blessed by many friends throughout his life.
Bill is survived by his sisters, Starlette Gill of Lubbock, Texas, Shannon (and Mike) Weigel of Pearland, Texas, his brother-in-law, Gary (and Fancy) Rollins of Oklahoma City, by his uncle and aunt, Dick and Juanita Bowles of Lubbock, and his aunt Diannia Shepherd of Caledonia, Ontario, Canada and family. Bill is also survived by his cousins Patricia Woods, Ronda Bowles Rotelli, Regina Castleberry, and Ruth Bowles, as well as by his nephews and nieces, Lowell Gill and family, Meredith Getteau and family, Beth Hogg and family, Neal Rollins and family, and Joseph Weigel and family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Xona Jolley, by his sister, Kim (Jolley) Rollins, and his cousin Richard Bowles.
Memorial services will be announced at a future date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020