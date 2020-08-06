Lubbock- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Lewis Ewan on March 30, 2020. Now the time has arrived that we can have a memorial for him. His family would like to invite you to celebrate this wonderful man and his life of 90 years at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church Chapel Lubbock, Texas. His kindness, fun spirit, love of music and reading, and generosity is missed by his daughter Starla, daughter-in-law Tammy, his brother and sisters, his grandchildren, and many friends. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish at www.memorialdesigners.net
.