William Lewis Ewan
1929 - 2020
Lubbock- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Lewis Ewan on March 30, 2020. Now the time has arrived that we can have a memorial for him. His family would like to invite you to celebrate this wonderful man and his life of 90 years at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church Chapel Lubbock, Texas. His kindness, fun spirit, love of music and reading, and generosity is missed by his daughter Starla, daughter-in-law Tammy, his brother and sisters, his grandchildren, and many friends. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
