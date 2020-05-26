Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for William James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lewis James Jr.


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lewis James Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- 46 passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Victory In Praise. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. William was born November 13, 1973 to JoAnn and Williams Lewis, Sr. in Ft. Worth, TX. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Renita James; parents, William, Sr. and JoAnn James; 4 daughters, Demonica James, Faith Martinez, Selena Newton, and Shaneaqua Newton; 2 sisters, Tina Adams and DeWona James; 8 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -